Inmate stabs three correctional officers at Apalachee Correctional Institution East

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 15, 2019

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Correction's Office of Inspector General is investigating after an inmate stabbed three correctional officers at Apalachee Correctional Institute East.

FDC says on Sunday, inmate Tyrece Fleming stabbed three officers using an "improvised weapon."

Officials say the officers suffered serious injuries, but have been released from the hospital.

Authorities say additional security staff immediately responded to the incident and subdued Fleming.

FDC says the incident is being reviewed to determine necessary action.