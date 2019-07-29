Inmate’s death at Valdosta State Prison under investigation

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A Valdosta State Prison inmate’s death is under investigation as a possible homicide, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Elander Johnson died as a result of injuries he received during an altercation with another inmate on July 25, according to the Department of Corrections.

GDC officials said they are doing an investigation into Johnson’s death, which is standard procedure.

Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in 2017 for armed robbery in Whitfield County, according to GDC.