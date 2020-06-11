Innovator COED Basketball Camp attracts kids of all skill levels

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Innovator COED Basketball Summer Camp just completed day three of a five-day camp.

The camp takes place at Monroe School in Quincy. The camp had about 50 kids present. The participants worked on the fundamentals of the game, which included working on creating space and being a triple threat.

The camp organizer, Dimitric Salters, says he's been doing this camp for about seven years now, and he knows what he wants kids to take away from this camp.

"Everything starts at base," Salters said, "your footwork, your balance being able to handle the ball. At the end of the day, we want them to understand the terminology of the game. You need to understand what we are talking about, what is it that we are trying to apply for what we teach you."

The camp had kids ranging from ages 10 to 16. Kids were present with a variety of skill levels: Some athletes really did not have a lot of experience, some athletes played varsity in the seventh grade and some athletes were looking to make the Rickard's Coach Eli Bryant's varsity roster this winter.

"We are working on ball handling," Makha Brown said. "How to stay low on defense. How to stay low during ball handling. How to play defense. He is teaching you the steps to take: Slide and beat the defender to the spot."

"Probably getting better at dribbling," Niahlah Gray said. "Going between our legs and defense and doing offense and stuff."

The camp will continue through Friday.

