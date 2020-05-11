Inside the fight to control the High Hill Fire in Wakulla County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – In a matter of hours, a small brush fire expanded, leading to the High Hill Fire, a 400-acre blaze requiring a coordinated team effort to slow down.

According to the U.S. Forestry Service, an initial concern was protecting a series of homes west of the fire along Smith Creek Road. A fire line was successfully created as crews worked to box in the fire.

Officials first received word of the fire around 12:10 p.m. Monday. At various points during the afternoon, authorities described the fire as showing "extreme" behavior. By 8 p.m., the fire had quieted down.

About thirty firefighters from federal, state, and local agencies responded on the ground. In the air, five aircraft attacked the flames, including several helicopters and a massive jet tanker, brought in from Lake City.

That effort started to show results.

"We've had burnout operations and tractor plows out there, putting good work to put this fire in a situation where we can handle it for the evening," said Birk Roseman, District Ranger for the Apalachicola National Forest.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Right now, there's only speculation.

"This area hasn't seen lightning for some time so we can speculate that it's human caused," Roseman said.

Investigators will work to determine cause and the exact acreage burned in the days ahead.