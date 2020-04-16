Insiights created because of 'need in community'

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida A&M men's and women's basketball coach Mickey Clayton started Insiights so kids in the Big Bend area could get the exposure he feels they deserve.

And at not cost to the athlete.

Clayton knows Tallahassee has tons of local talent and he wants everyone to see it.

"To do something with the high school kids that would showcase the talent that is area and teams," Clayton said. "The academic programs at these individual schools and promote them and allow these student athletes to feel like they were big time. Get them on TV, get them on YouTube and let them be able to use it for a recruiting tool."

Clayton started his company six years ago. For the last four years, they have covered and broadcaster high school games.

His Youtube channel has over 300 games and stories.

"[Leon County] said you had to get permission from the individual schools to do it," Clayton said. "So I met with some of the schools and not everyone was interested in Insiights televising and producing their games, even though it cost them nothing."

Early on, he experienced almost every technical issue imaginable, but says he had to resolve the problems without any help.

"Trying to stream it," Clayton said. "Then you couldn't have access to stream it. Then the stream would break down. Then they would tether it, which means you can't get it out at the speed you were and all of sudden it's buffering."

In the Big Bend and South Georgia areas, Clayton has covered volleyball, girls and boys basketball, baseball and, of course, football.

"We're really excited to get outside the immediate area," Clayton said, "But we can never forget where we started from, which is here."

This year, the company broadcast middle school games and the response was overwhelming.

"Has become legendary," Clayton said. "Just this past season, three of our most watched football games were middle school games. The two best basketball games we have up there right now are the city championship for boys basketball, which went to double overtime and the girls' game might have went to triple overtime."

Clayton says they want to grow to cover softball and track. In each game, instead of doing a player of the game, he does an academic student of the game, which is given to the player with highest GPA on each team.