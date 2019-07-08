Interim Tallahassee Police Chief sworn in

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness news

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department swore in Interim Police Chief Steven Outlaw on Monday.

With 32 years of experience with TPD, Outlaw is ready to serve. He says recruitment is a major priority; the department currently has 35 vacancies.

Outlaw's first official act as top cop Monday was to swear in seven new police officers.

He says TPD, like many other agencies in Florida, are scrambling to fill positions because of the mandate to have security in all schools.

"We're going to come up with more creative ways of recruiting," he said. "Also look at retention; we're going to look at our benefit packages. We're going to look at things that holistically, it's not about just picking up another job fair to go to."

Outlaw says he does not plan to make major changes in community policing, saying he believes TPD is already on the right track with that.

"Nothing ever gets accomplished, ever, and nothing is sustainable without relationships," he said.

Pastor Lee Johnson wants to make sure the next chief is committed to building relationships, too.

Johnson is on the new police chief search committee.

"They have to be able to get out of the car and go and make themselves apart of the community," he said. "Socialize with them from time to time, celebrate with them You've got to be able to do those kind of things."

Outlaw says one of his bottom line goals is to build a sense of stability until the new chief is chosen.

The City of Tallahassee plans to begin advertising the police chief's job later this month and estimates it could take four to six months to hire a new chief.