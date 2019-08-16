Interim tag removed from FAMU women's coach ahead of 2019/20 campaign

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M women's basketball coach Kevin Lynum has had the "interim" tag removed from his title and will serve as the team's permanent head coach beginning this season.

I waited patiently for the LORD; And He inclined to me and heard my cry.



I am elated to announce the interim tag has been removed and I am now The Head Women’s Basketball Coach at The Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University!



Thank You Rattler Nation❗️🧡💚 #LRB #FAMU pic.twitter.com/zyHkTjh2dD — Kevin Lynum (@CoachKevinLynum) August 16, 2019

Lynum took over for the Lady Rattlers this past February after FAMU got off to a 3-20 start to the season.

FAMU begins the season on Tuesday, November 5 at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

For the full Lady Rattlers schedule, click here