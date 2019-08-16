Interim tag removed from FAMU women's coach ahead of 2019/20 campaign

By 
Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
August 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M women's basketball coach Kevin Lynum has had the "interim" tag removed from his title and will serve as the team's permanent head coach beginning this season.

Lynum took over for the Lady Rattlers this past February after FAMU got off to a 3-20 start to the season.

FAMU begins the season on Tuesday, November 5 at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

.

 
