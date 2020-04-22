International physician weighs impact of immigration hold

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order Wednesday suspending immigration, but many questions remain on what it means for local immigrants.

The order was first announced by President Trump Monday on Twitter. During Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing, the President explained the measure was to protect unemployed American, saying, "We must first take care of the American worker."

Elizabeth Ricci is an immigration attorney with Rambana and Ricci, PLLC. She says with little information included in the order, who will be impacted is still unclear, leaving clients confused ans scared.

The Executive Order puts in place a 60 day suspension of green cards. It does not apply to temporary visas.

Ricci says what they don't know, for example, is whether individuals will be able to petition for their spouses, parents for their kids, or how it impacts employer sponsored applications.

"Some people have to file to maintain status, and if you don't file on time you may need to leave the country. So what's going to happen to those people? What's going to happen to people who were filing through previous employers and then switched? And then there's some nuances on how they can do that, will there be an exception?" Ricci said. "We do need to see, what are the details of this order, who does it affect, does it put you out of status, are you going to be put in a position where you're not going to be able to come back for years?"

Dr. Naranyan Krishnamoorthy is a board member of Physician for American Healthcare Access, an organization with 12,000 immigrant physicians across the United States.

Krishnamoorthy is originally from India. Through a partnership with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, He has been practicing with the hospital for 13 years.

In the middle of the coronavirus is working in telemedicine, seeing patients virtually and preparing for an even greater need for doctors.

"We are practicing in this community, and then you take away our status to work, you are losing doctors,"

After waiting for more than seven years, Krishnamoorthy's green card was approved in January. But when he finally got it, it listed the wrong year, reading January 2010 instead of 2020.

With his temporary visa expiring in February, he's worried the Executive Order will prevent the already approved green card from being processed.

"I requested a new green card to be issued with the correct date. It's not my mistake, it's their mistake," Krishnamoorthy said.

The physician says they're expected COVID-19 cases to peak in Tallahassee in just a few weeks. Bracing for an even bigger need, Krishnamoorthy says he just wants to help save lives.

"We are filling those gaps and we are contributing to society by doing that. We have moved here, we have bought houses, we have cars, we have kids going to school. And suddenly everything is thrown under the bus basically," Krishnamoorthy said. "I love my community, my patients love me, so I want to make sure that this works out for me. But you know, there's always that downward swirl hanging over your head."

Ricci says she does not foresee individuals forced to leave the country because of this order, but any long term impacts on green card applications still remains to be seen, as there is already an existing backlog of thousands of applications, only made longer because of processes put on hold because of the coronavirus.

She says right now, she's reassuring clients by saying they are monitoring the situation, and to hold on until more information is available.