Into the Box: Martin, Noles ready for road Super Regional environment

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's been 36 years since Mike Martin last coached a game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That'll change this weekend when the Seminoles take on LSU in the Super Regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Not only is the series on one of the biggest figurative stages in the game, with the winner punching their ticket to the College World Series, bit it'll also be played on one of the biggest literal stages: Alex Box Stadium.

The 10,326 capacity ballpark is the second largest in the country.

The crowd, insatiably loud. Quite possibly the best atmosphere you could ask for. Unless, of course, you're Florida State.

But the garnet and gold are welcoming the loud and crazy. As manager Mike Martin says, FSU is not going to be intimidated by anyone, anywhere.

"It's a mentality of us versus them and they certainly outnumber us but we're excited about being put in that environment because I think our guys are not the least bit intimidated," Martin said. But yet, it will be something that many have never experienced.

Florida State Head Coach Mike Martin on the atmosphere #LSU baseball fans bring: "I don't know how you prepare for it. Their fans are really impressive."



Tigers and Seminoles face off in the NCAA Super Regional this Saturday in Alex Box Stadium at 2 p.m. (footage courtesy @WCTV) pic.twitter.com/48w0upiRYh — Madeline Adams (@TheMadAdams) June 6, 2019

FSU and LSU open the Super Regionals on Saturday at 3 p.m.