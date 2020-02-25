Investigation ongoing of 'threatening' photo airdropped at Taylor County High School

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- An investigation is continuing in Taylor County, where authorities are still searching for the student responsible for air dropping a photo that many parents are calling, "threatening."

The picture began circulating around Taylor County High School on Monday morning. Now, some school board members are saying not enough is being done.

On Tuesday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office identified the 14-year-old student responsible for taking the original picture, but authorities say he wasn't at school on Monday, which means he couldn't have been the one to airdrop it.

That part is still under investigation.

The picture is leaving a lot of parents worried about the school's safety; it shows what officials say is a photoshopped gun pointed at a black student with a racist caption underneath.

Taylor County High School administration says they did an original investigation before handing the case to law enforcement, but some school board members don't think it's enough, saying the picture is a threat of violence and violated the code of conduct.

"We are an institution of diversity and inclusion, and I think that's the message that needs to be sunk from this," said Diedra Dunnell, a member of the Taylor County School Board. "There needs to be a clear message that this type of behavior is not tolerated, it will be dismissed, there will be accountability, and all of our students will feel that they are included, and that they are safe when they are at school."

Some board members are also asking for more transparency between the district and parents.

Moving forward, some parents and board members add they want students to learn from this situation, that gun safety and school threats are taken very seriously, so something like this doesn't happen again.

WCTV has reached out to the school district but has not heard back.