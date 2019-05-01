Investigation underway after ambulance hits bridge in Perry

Posted:

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
May 1, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities in Perry are investigating a crash on West Main Street in which an ambulance hit a bridge near Doctor's Memorial Hospital.

The Perry Police Department says the crash occurred Tuesday morning and no injuries were sustained.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to officials, the bridge remains closed as of Wednesday as inspectors continue to evaluate the damage.

 
