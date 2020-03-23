Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Decatur County woods

By: WALB News 10

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- The death of a woman whose body was found in the woods in Decatur County is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Saturday, around 7:40 p.m., the GBI was requested to assist in a death investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s body was found in a wooded area off of Horseshoe Bend Road, according to the GBI.

Agents, along with a crime scene specialist and Decatur County investigators, processed the scene, conducted interviews and worked on leads.

Agents and investigators requested assistance from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office to use their “Rapid ID” equipment. The equipment was used to positively identify the victim as Angela Mae Young by her fingerprints.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

GBI officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090 or the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044.