Irwin Co. football coach succumbs to cancer

January 23, 2020

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) — One of the most successful coaches in Georgia high school football died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer.

WALB’s Paige Dauer said Thursday that family members confirmed that Buddy Nobles passed away in his sleep last night.

Irwin County hired Nobles as the Indians’ new head football coach in 2014.

The 2019 Irwin team finished undefeated and won the state title.

Nobles spent the last several years as the offensive coordinator at Coffee and Fitzgerald under head coach Robby Pruitt.

He also served as the head coach in Union County, Fla. before coming to Georgia. He was a native of Jacksonville.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made yet but will be announced later.

