Irwin County High School football player hospitalized in shooting accident

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

November 26, 2019

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- An Irwin County High School football player has been hospitalized in Macon following a shooting accident, according to one of the assistant coaches.

According to Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk, it happened at 7:30 p.m. Monday at a residence on Enigma Turner Church Road at the Irwin, Berrien and Tift County lines.

School officials said the player, who they have not identified at this time, was shot in a freak hunting accident. However, Paulk said it does not appear to be a hunting accident at this time.

The sheriff said two 16 year olds, were involved. He said one was shot and the other claims it was an accident.

Paulk said the victim was responsive at the scene. He said he was taken to the Irwin County Hospital and was then transported to Macon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called and is on the scene, according to Paulk.

Paulk said the shooter and the victim appear to be friends.