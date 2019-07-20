Isakson Discharged from D.C. Hospital, Will Enter Inpatient Rehab at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta

By Associated Press

July 20, 2019

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) -- U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., was discharged today from George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and will enter an inpatient rehabilitation program at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday, July 16, after falling in his D.C. apartment and suffering four fractured ribs.

Isakson will continue his healing process at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where a team of specialized doctors will work with him on an intensive physical therapy program to help recover from the fractured ribs while improving his stamina and mobility. Part of the challenge that Isakson will face is the coupling of his injury with the symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease, which could lead to a longer recovery process. He is in good spirits and is determined to face this challenge head on so he can return to doing what he loves: representing Georgians in the Senate.

“I’m on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation,” said Isakson. “I thank everyone who has lifted me up through prayer and well-wishes.”