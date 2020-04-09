'It felt like the ground was shaking': Severe storms cause damage in South Georgia

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 9, 2020

LAKELAND, Ga. (WCTV) — It was quiet along the shores of Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge Thursday afternoon. But, for a brief moment the evening before, serenity turned into brief fright.

“The trailer started to move a little bit,” said Jerome Wooten, a volunteer who lives in an RV right next door to the shop at the refuge.

Not long after that shake after 8 p.m., Wooten and his wife’s phones alerted them of a tornado warning. That’s when they decided to act quickly and leave the RV for safer shelter.

“As soon as we got out the door, we could hear it coming from behind us,” Wooten said.

As soon as they went inside the small store just yards from their RV, Wooten said “it hit.”

“You could hear this tree pop down, and the wind started going to the left and the right,” he said. “And there was this big, huge roar. It felt like the whole ground shaking at the time.”

After the storm had quickly passed, he found a tree on the passenger side of the trailer. The RV appeared as if it had been split from the roof to the floor. Despite the damage, no one was hurt.

“We made it through alive, Wooten said. “It’s a good time.”

There were other places around Lakeland with damage, but mainly trees. But southeast of the refuge, the steeple on top of the Southside Baptist Church was toppled.

Damage surveys were scheduled to be conducted Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tallahassee said in a statement Wednesday night. The official confirmation of a tornado along with the path and strength is scheduled to be released by the end of Friday, according to the office.

