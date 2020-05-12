'It's just not fair': Mother of slain Taylor County woman remembers daughter

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Perry mother has faced every parent's worse nightmare.

"You're not supposed to bury your children, they are supposed to bury you," said Patricia Shiflett, Lori Burns' mother.

Burns, a mother of two, was found dead inside her ex-husband's Taylor County home early Saturday morning.

It's an emotional reality for Shiflett, who sheds tears as she talks with WCTV, knowing that her daughter lost her life too soon.

"It's just not fair."

Burns was the mother of a 20-year-old and an eight-month-old boy, who are now in the care of Shiflett.

But, she says, nothing comes close to a mother's love.

"Those two were her world, they were everything to her," Shiflett explained. "And now, they do not have her.

"None of us have her."

Police have released few details about Burns' death, but Shiflett says it's a tragedy unlike any other.

"It has been hard, it has been hard on everybody."

Between tears she expresses, "We just don't understand."

While much is left unknown, Shiflett is hoping her daughter's spirit continues to live on.

"Put all of your energy into her and into who she was and what she represented and how much everyone loved her, and she's really going to be missed."

Shiflett asks anyone who has any stories or photos of Burns, to please send them her way.

As of Tuesday, Kenneth Brian Burns, who was arrested on Sunday, is being held without bond as the Taylor County Sheriff's Office continues their investigation.