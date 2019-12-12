Ivanhoe: Top health and fitness trends going into 2020

By: Jessica Sanchez | Ivanhoe Newswire

(IVANHOE) — Wondering what the next workout, supplement or food craze will be?

Ivanhoe has you covered.

A New Year is approaching, and for many, that means setting new health goals. So, what will the top workout and wellness trends be in 2020?

Experts say on-demand and streaming workouts will reach new heights. In fact, the Global Digital Fitness Market is predicted to climb to $27.4 billion by 2022.

Artificial intelligence "personal trainer" equipment like the Peloton Bike will likely become hot items. Another fitness craze that's predicted to trend is Boutique Studios. They offer unique, class-based workouts from cycling, to boxing, to rowing.

The plant-based meal alternative market is a food movement that's expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2025. That means you'll probably hear more about lab-grown meat and dairy substitutes. Products with CBD oil should trend in the coming year.

According to Forbes, the CBD market is projected to undergo a 700% spike in sales by 2020. Another expected trend is functional drinks. You'll probably see more beverages with claims to boost energy and relieve stress.

Wellness retreats are also thought to become hot attractions in 2020.

In fact, there's been a 182% increase in searches for these types of retreats, which offer everything from meditation to yoga classes.

