J-Lo, A-Rod donate year’s worth of food to Tennessee elementary school students

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are helping kids in need.

The power couple stepped up with a donation to provide a year's worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee. (Source: jlo/Instagram, CNN)

They learned about the need after a teacher shared an emotional Facebook post about a hungry child.

The teacher wrote about how school staff put money together to help.

The school started a food pantry after the story went viral. The original post by Brooke Goins has been shared more than 40,000 times.

Lopez and her fiancé decided to help, too, saying on Instagram that the story brought tears to their eyes.

J-Lo and A-Rod are part owners in “Tiller and Hatch,” the home-cooked meal supply company, and partnered with them to provide the meals.

Lopez, whose mother was a teacher, said giving back to the students was her favorite moment of the month.

