J.C. Flowers taken by Pirates in fourth round

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FSU's J.C. Flowers has been taken in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 124th overall pick.

Flowers is the second Nole off the board, following third baseman Drew Mendoza's selection in the third round.

The outfielder/right-handed pitcher threw for only one season at Florida State, and is the highest-drafted pitcher since Luke Weaver, who was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 draft.