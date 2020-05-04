J.Crew files for bankruptcy

(Gray News) - J.Crew Group, the company that operates J.Crew clothing and apparel stores, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clothing retailer, which filed the motion in the federal bankruptcy court in the Eastern District of Virginia, is looking to stay open amid its restructuring and emerge from the process as a profitable company, CEO Jan Singer said.

J.Crew Group said in a statement it reached an agreement with the majority of its lenders to convert about $1.65 billion of the company’s debt into equity. It also received commitments for $400 million financing from its lenders.

“Throughout this process, we will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect from us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, albeit under these extraordinary COVID-19-related circumstances," Singer said. "As we look to reopen our stores as quickly and safely as possible, this comprehensive financial restructuring should enable our business and brands to thrive for years to come.”

J.Crew Group operates 181 J.Crew retail stores, 140 Madewell stores, jcrew.com, jcrewfactory.com, madewell.com and 170 factory stores.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.