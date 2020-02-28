J.R.E. Lee School in Jasper vandalized

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) — Community members restoring J.R.E. Lee School, a former school for black students prior to integration, say vandals caused a huge mess inside.

Restoration organizer Charlene Robinson says at one point, a vandal discharged fire extinguishers in the cafeteria, causing a film to coat the floor and tables. Photos sent to WCTV show papers, books and electronics scattered throughout several rooms in the school.

Organizers say despite the mess, they are still on track to host a dedication service on March 22 at the J.R.E. Lee Complex.

Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid says the vandalism was reported to his office on Thursday.

"They just trashed the place with no regard for things that are precious to a lot of us older folks," he said.

The sheriff's office is offering a $500 reward to anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this case, call the sheriff's office at 386-792-1001.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.