J.T. Burnette attorney requests more time to review evidence

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- J.T. Burnette's attorney has filed an unopposed motion to extend a deadline, in order to review more evidence.

After Burnette was indicted May 9th, his trial was scheduled for June 17th. However, on May 21st, the US Attorney moved to try Scott Maddox, Paige Carter Smith, and J.T. Burnette in one trial, in November.

Burnette's attorney, Tim Jansen, opposed that motion, saying Burnette has a right to a speedy trial.

His deadline to file that argument and any pre-trial motions was June 21st.

The latest motion filed by Jansen states that he received a large amount of discovery on June 14th, and that the US Attorney's Office has indicated there will be another large amount coming on July 1st.

Jansen argues he needs additional time to review those materials, before filing pre-trial motions.

His motion is not contested; the US Attorney's Office has agreed to extend the time period for filing motions until July 8th.