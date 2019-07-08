JT Burnette requests more information about unnamed co-conspirators and companies in FBI indictment

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The latest filing by J.T. Burnette requests more information about unnamed persons and companies in his case.

Burnette was indicted as part of the FBI probe into the City of Tallahassee in early May.

The most recent July 8 filing is a motion for a bill of particulars.

It argues that the superseding indictment of Burnette is "deficient," due to to its references to unnamed co-conspirators, companies, and persons.

Some are identified by a letter, or entirely unknown; Burnette argues that he is unable to prepare his defense, because the witnesses are known to the Government, or not to him.

Burnette requests that the government be ordered to identify the known co-conspirators or members who are expected to be called as witnesses, and that the Government identify the persons and companies by more than a letter.

The argument cites the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 7, as well as the cases of United States v. Anderson, United States v. Draine, and Will v. United States.

Burnette's filing argues that he will not be able to effectively prepare to cross-examine witnesses without knowing their identities beforehand.

The U.S. attorneys have not yet filed a response to this motion, and the judge has not yet ruled.