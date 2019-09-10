JUCO guard Sardaar Calhoun commits to Florida State basketball

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

Missouri State-West Plains shooting guard Sardaar Calhoun officially visited Florida State this past weekend. It is clear that the 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard liked what he saw, as he committed to the Seminoles on Tuesday afternoon.

God Is Good isn’t He? Let’s Bring A Natty To Tallahassee Baby. 110% Committed #GoNoles ���� pic.twitter.com/5W2zerBJCz — Daar (@khadircalhoun) September 10, 2019

This past season he averaged 17.6 points and 5.0 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from the perimeter. He also prides himself on being a good defender.

He is from Tappahannock, Va. He attended Blue Ridge Academy before making his way to Missouri State-West Plains.

He will have two years to play at his next stop.

FSU beat out a Top 5 that included Alabama, Georgia, Seton Hall and Texas.

He took an official visit to Seton Hall in late August. He originally planned to see Alabama (Sept. 14) and then Georgia (Sept. 21) on official visits in the coming weeks. A date to Texas was not yet locked in, but was likely going to occur soon after he made the trip to Athens to see the Bulldogs.

Calhoun is expected to sign with the Seminoles during the early signing period for men’s basketball, which begins on Nov. 13th of this year.

FSU is expected to have limited scholarships available for assembling their 2020 class as they have a fairly young roster entering this upcoming season. Calhoun is the first commitment that will claim a basketball scholarship.

Malachi Wideman, a talented two-sport start, has committed to FSU Football, where he will claim a scholarship, and could also potentially contribute on the basketball court for the Seminoles.

Below are some highlights of Calhoun:

The 247Sports.com Crystal Ball read 100% for the Seminoles at the time of Calhoun’s commitment.