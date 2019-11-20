Man crashes after leading Jackson Co. deputies on chase near 100 mph, taken to hospital

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed during a high-speed chase with deputies early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:49 a.m., a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone traveling west on Highway 90 just east of Marianna. The vehicle, which Willis Dean of Chattahoochee was driving, refused to stop for the marked patrol car with its emergency lights and sirens activated.

As they approached Highway 71 South, the vehicle made a U-turn, going back on Highway 90 to travel east. The pursuit reached speeds near 100 mph, according to the sheriff's office.

After crossing into Gadsden County, the vehicle turned onto South Main Street in Chattahoochee. While heading south, Dean failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a fire hydrant, causing the vehicle to rollover.

Emergency Medical Services took Dean to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries. The sheriff's office did not specify the severity of his injuries.

Dean faces driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing law enforcement and violation of state probation charges.

