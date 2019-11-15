Jackson Co. deputies make 7 arrests in drug sweep

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 15, 2019
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested seven fugitives during a drug sweep throughout the community Thursday.
Deputies found a large amount of crystal meth, some marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, about $800 cash and a gun during the sweep, according to the sheriff's office.
The United States Marshal's Service Florida/Caribeean Regional Fugitive Task Force helped with the sweep.
The following people were arrested in the sweep:
Of those arrested, five already had warrants out for their arrest, while two were apprehended in a probable cause arrest. Six of them were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
One person was taken into federal custody and taken to the Washington County Jail to be taken to Tallahassee for their first court appearance.
The sheriff's office says it submitted requests for more arrest warrants, since the sweep helped identify other suspects and their locations.
The sheriff's office says if you have more information about drug crimes, contact them at 850-482-9624 or the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.
Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.