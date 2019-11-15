Jackson Co. deputies make 7 arrests in drug sweep

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested seven fugitives during a drug sweep throughout the community Thursday.

Deputies found a large amount of crystal meth, some marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, about $800 cash and a gun during the sweep, according to the sheriff's office.

The United States Marshal's Service Florida/Caribeean Regional Fugitive Task Force helped with the sweep.

The following people were arrested in the sweep:

Savannah Price, 20 of Marianna. Faces possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges.



George Konicoff, 35 of Marianna. Faces possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges.



Jerel Williams, 40 of Greenwood. Faces sale of a controlled substance charge.



Sonya Purvis, 45 of Sneads. Faces possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges.



Richard Redmon, 47 of Sneads. Faces possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence charges.



Shantel Purvis, 32 of Cypress. Faces possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence charges.

