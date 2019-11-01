Jackson Co. deputies shoot and kill suspect after vehicle chase

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a few of its deputies shot and killed a suspect who pulled a gun on them after a vehicle chase Thursday night.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, a deputy saw a vehicle run a stop sign near South Street in Marianna. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy tried several times to pull the driver over. The driver drove away erratically, and multiple deputies joined the vehicle chase, the sheriff's office says.

The chase ended in the Bascom community when deputies positioned their vehicles in a way that forced the driver to veer off the road into a parking lot of a store at the intersection of Hummingbird and Basswood roads.

When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver pointed a gun at them in a threatening manner, then the deputies shot him, the sheriff's office says.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Danny James Hall, died at the scene. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents were sent to the scene, per sheriff's office policy. FDLE is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per sheriff's office policy.

