Jackson Co. deputies and drug task force arrest 5 in meth bust

January 17, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested five people after finding meth, drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana while executing a search warrant in the Meadowview Community.

The sheriff's office says the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force helped make the arrests.

Two suspects, 32-year-old Brandy Coulliette and 72-year-old Mary Dykes had warrants out for their arrests on drug charges, so they were taken to jail, the sheriff's office says.

Three more suspects, 22-year-old MaKayla Monday, 45-year-old Nickalist Lang and 31-year-old Stevi Smith were also arrested on drug charges.

The sheriff's office says it got the search warrant after several complaints from citizens and a larger scale drug investigation. More arrests will be made as a result of this investigation, according to deputies.

The drug task force works in 10 counties in the area and is based out of the Big Bend and Central Panhandle area of North Florida. It first started operations on May 1, 2019, with law enforcement personnel from 13 agencies from various counties.

The suspects face the following charges:

- Coulliette: Sale of a controlled substance (meth), operating a drug house, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Dykes: Operating or maintaining a drug house.

- Monday: Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Lang: Possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Smith: Possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information that would help deputies in their drug investigations, contact the sheriff's office at 850-482-9624 or the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

