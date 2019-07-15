Jackson County Deputies investigating string of robberies targeting Hispanic community

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 15, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities in Jackson County are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to home invasion robberies.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts says he believes the Hispanic community is being targeted.

JCSO says the latest home invasion robberies occurred at two mobile homes right next to each other, saying two men started at one home while one suspect left to hit the next one.

Authorities say both suspects wore masks and carried a long gun.

Officials say they demanded money from the adults in the first home but one of the two children inside translated to the suspect that they did not have any money in his home.

Deputies say one of the suspects, while armed, went next door, hit one of the men inside with the gun, and stole money from the victims.

Investigators say they believe Hispanic families may be targeted because suspects may think they're illegal immigrants and would be scared to call authorities.

Nearby resident Becky Lee Seaton says people in the area usually don't hesitate to call 911 for anything suspicious.

"If they're strangers, they'll pick up the phone," Seaton said. "If they're traveling through the community, they'll pick up the phone and don't know the vehicle, they'll call the law and report it. Even I will. If I don't know them, I'll call law enforcement and check out the I.D. and get D.O.T. to investigate."

Authorities say witnesses described the suspects as two black men wearing all black clothes; one was described as close to six feet tall, while the other was described as 5'10".

Officials add they're both of slender build and say the masks covered their faces.

Anyone with information on the incidents on Watson Drive or Poole Lane is asked to contact JCSO or Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000.