Jackson County Health Department announces first COVID-19 case

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

MARIANNA, Fla.(WCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department has announced its first positive coronavirus case.

According to a press release provided to our sister station, WJHG in Panama City, the health department says the individual is a 33-year-old male with domestic and international travel history. Officials say the man did seek medical care, is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer stated, "We are working closely with the patient, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I want to stress that social distancing is key to protect those who are most at risk – individuals age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.”