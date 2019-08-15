Jackson County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle burglars

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office posted two videos on Facebook of suspects connected to several vehicle burglaries that happened Monday in the Dogwood Heights area.

In one video, a person with long hair appeared to approach the passenger side door of a truck while two others watch from a distance.

The other video showed the same long-haired person going over to the driver side of door of the truck, then all three people running away.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspects, call the sheriff's office at (850)-482-9648 or Crimestoppers at (850)-526-5000.

