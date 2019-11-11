Jackson County Sheriff's Office searches for attempted robbery suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – Jackson County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a suspect in an attempted robbery at a local gas station on Sunday night.

JCSO receiving the call about a robbery around 9 p.m.

Deputies say the male suspect entered the gas station wearing a mask, demanding money from the store clerk.

The clerk says that no weapon was visibly shown, but the suspect had his hand in his jacket pocket. This leading the clerk to believe that he was possibly armed.

The clerk attempted to activate the silent alarm, causing the suspect to flee from the store on foot.

The suspect left with no money from the store.

JCSO says that investigators believe that suspect could have possibly entered a vehicle before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JCSO Investigations Division or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.

