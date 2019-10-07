Jackson County authorities investigating after church hit with bullets

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after bullet holes were found in the Salem AME Church building.

Deputies say a church member discovered the holes in the building.

Officials say, over the course of their investigation, it was discovered no one was attending church when the incident occurred.

JCSO says they believe the incident occurred after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say no persons of interested have been developed but deputies are interested in identifying a small white car and the people inside that were seen in the area on Friday afternoon.

Officials have not yet determined a motive for the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JCSO at 850-482-9624 or CrimeStoppers.