Jackson County deputies arrest man for possession of meth

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on possession of methamphetamine.

JCSO says on Thursday, a deputy was on patrol when pulled a car over for the driver, later identified as 53-year-old Paul Edward Gilley, not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say upon making contact with Gilley, he informed law enforcement that he had a loaded gun underneath his seat and was removed from the vehicle.

Deputies say a consensual search of Gilley revealed a container that had crystal meth in it.

Gilley was arrested and taken to Jackson County Correctional Facility on possession of a controlled substance charge.