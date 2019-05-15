Jackson County deputies arrest man on drug distribution, firearm possession charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on drug and firearm possession charges.

On Friday, the Jackson County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on a residence in the Two Egg community, where deputies arrested Travaris Landon Gunsby.

Officials say during the search, investigators located and seized marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia for distribution, such as glass smoking pipes and hypodermic needles. Digital scales, baggies and bongs were discovered as well, along with a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

JCSO says the search warrant was a result of numerous citizen complaints and tips to law enforcement.

Gunsby was transported to the Jackson County Jail and is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.