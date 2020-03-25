Jackson County deputies arrest minor for burglary, looking for other suspects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a minor in connection to a Hall Road burglary on Friday.

When deputies responded to the scene, they arrested the minor before they could get away in a vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Two other suspects got away, and the sheriff's office says its deputies didn't find them after a lengthy track by K-9 teams.

Several stolen items from the home were recovered from the vehicle and returned to the owner.

The sheriff's office says its deputies are working closely with other nearby agencies to make arrests in connection to multiple burglaries in the area.

Sheriff Lou Roberts said the Houston County Sheriff's office, members of the Jackson Correctional Institution and the Apalachee Correctional institution K-9 Teams helped in this investigation.

The minor faces charges of armed burglary and grand theft.

