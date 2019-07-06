Jackson County deputies arrest wanted fugitive

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 6, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 32-year-old Maurice Bennett, Jr. after being declared a wanted fugitive.

According to an anonymous tip, Bennett was seen on Lynch Drive in Marianna. Responding deputies say that Bennett fled into a nearby wooded area upon their arrival.

After setting up a perimeter, deputies say K9 units followed a trail to a nearby home, where the resident, 37-year-old Buddy Wyatt, told JCSO that he saw Bennett running away from the home. K9 units say they tried to find another trail away from the home, but were unsuccessful. On their way back, another person told officials that they saw Bennett running out of Wyatt's residence. Bennett was found and arrested not long after that.

During an investigation, JCSO say that Buddy Wyatt lied about knowing Bennett Jr. being inside his home. Deputies also say Bennett told them that Wyatt actually allowed him inside his home. Both were transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Bennett is being charged with failure to appear in court. On top of that, JCSO is also charging him with a couple of drug-related charges and a couple of firearm charges. Deputies are charging Wyatt with accessory after the fact.