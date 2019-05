By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred in April.

Officials say the homeowner was able to get pictures of the suspect from a camera he has set up outside of the home.

JCSO asks anyone with information to call the department at 850-482-9624.