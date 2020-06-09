Jackson County deputies arrest 32-year-old woman on meth and gun charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 32-year-old woman Monday on meth and gun charges.

After tips from several Grand Ridge residents, deputies say they got a search warrant for Kayla Leanne Neel's home on Sandridge Church Road.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found "trafficking quantities" of methamphetamine, along with digital scales, baggies and other paraphernalia typically used in illegal drug sales, the sheriff's office says.

Investigators knew Neel was a convicted felon with an active arrest warrant, and they say they also found guns and ammunition in the home.

Neel was arrested on the following charges:

-Sale of a controlled substance - methamphetamine

-Trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine

-Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)

-Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

-Public nuisance- operating or maintaining a drug house

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have tips for Jackson County deputies, you can contact them at 850-482-9624. You can also reach out to Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

