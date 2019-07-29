Jackson County deputies searching for man who held up store while wearing hockey mask

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Dollar General Store in Campbellton at gunpoint over the weekend.

JCSO says around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a subject described as a black male wearing all black entered the store while wearing a white hockey mask and carrying a gun.

Officials say the suspect held the clerks up and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store in a southward direction.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact JCSO at 850-482-9648.