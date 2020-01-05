Jackson County inmate back in custody after escaping

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON CO., Fla (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna is back in custody after escaping Saturday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they immediately called in the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, the JCI and ACI K-9 teams to set up a perimeter.

JCSO says the received a tip during the search saying he was most likely picked up by a woman named Verika Hall.

Authorities were able to track down Hall's vehicle to a nearby motel where the two allegedly rented a room.

Jeffers was taken into custody at the motel without incident and is now facing a federal charge of escaping. Hall's involvment is currently being investigated and charges are said to be pending.

Jeffers is currently serving an eleven year sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.