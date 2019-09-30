Jackson County issues burn ban

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Jackson County has issued a burn ban until weather conditions improve, the county said on Facebook Monday morning.

The Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution to ban burning until further notice at its meeting Monday morning.

The decision was based on the recommendation of Fire Rescue Chief Charles Brunner, the county said.

Because of extremely dry conditions in the area, Jackson County Fire Rescue personnel responded to eight outdoor fires since Friday, the county said.

The Florida Forest Service will not issue burn permits in Jackson County during the ban.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.