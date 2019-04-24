Jackson County officials investigating car burglaries

By: WJHG

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help solving some recent car burglaries.

In March, deputies say they responded to numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of Meadowview Road, Bales Drive, Club Drive, Willow Way, and Clayton Drive. Deputies say the burglaries had to have happened overnight.

They say Sunday there were more burglaries, this time in the area of Shankle Drive.

Deputies say the suspect or suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles in both burglaries.

Anyone with information on this case call Investigator Steve Smith at 850-482-9648.