Jackson County woman arrested for domestic violence against mother

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 10, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – A woman faces a domestic violence charge after allegedly striking her mother, causing minor injuries.

A Jackson County Sheriff's deputy responded to calls of a physical disturbance on Saye Lane near Marianna on Saturday evening around 6:32.

The responding deputy learned that 26-year-old Brandy Tyrus had reportedly hit her mother three times with a closed fist.

Tyrus was arrested for Battery Domestic Violence and is now held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility until her first court appearance.