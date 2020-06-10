Jackson family pairs with Brooks Lebouf, wanting answers

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Two weeks ago, 38-year-old Tony McDade was shot and killed by police. On that same May 27 day, another man, 21-year-old Malik Jackson was also killed.

Investigations are still ongoing and active for McDade's case, but the family of Jackson has spoken up, alleging that Jackson was stabbed to death while sitting in his car at the hands of McDade.

The Jackson family has now paired with attorneys at the Law Office of Brooks LeBouf. They tell their attorney, John Leace, they want to bring justice and recognition to Malik.

At Malik's memorial service two weeks ago, his aunt, Abigail Jackson, felt the loss of her nephew, "If I could have Malik back right now, I would give anything, anything."

On Wednesday, Leace confirms that the families grief is still present, "The innocent victim in all this is Malik and his family is hurt to see him essentially forgotten."

Leace shares on the day before Malik died, there was evidence given to law enforcement that McDade was threatening Jackson, "Law enforcement was notified that this convicted felon who was on pretrial release for a new charge had weapons including a firearm and was making threats against Malik and other family members in the area."

He furthers, that with this knowledge, law enforcement should have done more, "To us that seems like law enforcement ought to intervene at that point."

When WCTV reached out to Tallahassee Police about the case, they said they cannot comment as investigations are still active and open.

When Leace was asked about a possible relationship between McDade and Jackson, he states that McDade knew Malik's mother, but McDade and Malik had no relations.

"What has been lost in all this is that Malik was an innocent young man who tragically lost his life at the hands of Mr. McDade," states Attorney Leace, "And we believe all of this could have been prevented."

Leace goes on to say that McDade has gotten national recognition in the weeks following his death. He believes it is due to McDade's gender identity and a death that was at the hands of law enforcement. Leace says that for the Jackson family, the attention being given towards McDade's case, is a constant reminder of the loss of Malik,

"To know that he was essentially stalked and attacked and killed while he was not looking is painful," mentions Leace, "But I think even more painful than that is to see his assailant and killer being glorified by the media."

Attorney Leace and his team ask that Jackson's story be heard, and that Malik's family just want their loved one to be remembered, "We want to and hope to find out exactly where the system failed this young man," says Attorney Leace, "and work to make corrections so it does not happen to someone else in the future."

WCTV also reached out to State Attorney Campbell for comment. We have not received one.

Attorney Leace shares because investigations are still ongoing, his officer has not received the full reports of the 9-1-1 calls.

