Jacksonville child shot and in critical condition after playing with gun found at home

By: Associated Press, CBS Miami

June 25, 2019

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Having a gun in a home where children live or visit means every safety precaution must always be taken.

Authorities say a child was injured while playing with a gun at a home in Jacksonville.

News outlets report that two children found the gun inside the home and it fired as they played with it.

One of the children was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

They didn’t say whether the parents were home when the incident occurred.