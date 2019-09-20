Man arrested after masturbating while staring into Tallahassee apartment

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a Jacksonville man who was naked and masturbating outside while looking through the bedroom window of a Tallahassee apartment.

According to the probable cause affidavit, three people were walking home from college town on August 28 when they saw the suspect, 45-year-old Masud Aleem, completely naked and touching himself while looking through the apartment window.

Two people ran inside to let another person know what was going on, then they looked outside the living room window to see if Aleem was still there, the affidavit said.

When they looked, Aleem was still naked and masturbating. The people ran to the front porch area of their apartment and yelled "Leave, or we're calling the cops," the affidavit said. Aleem looked at them and yelled "Oh s***!" before quickly getting dressed and driving away in a silver Toyota Highlander.

Witnesses saw Aleem's license plate was Florida tag CNAX42. The lead investigator on the case ran the tag and saw the car was registered to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. The clinic provided a picture of the suspect that was similar to the witnesses' description of him, the affidavit said.

Aleem's criminal history included previous charges for soliciting for prostitution and exposure of sexual organs.

After the victims identified the suspect in different photo line ups, police contacted Aleem on September 9 to schedule an interview. Aleem declined the interview request and told police he was going to get a lawyer, the affidavit said.

Aleem was arrested Thursday on five counts of exposure of sexual organs and four counts of voyeurism.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.