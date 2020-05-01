Jahn not big on virtual spring football meetings for players

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This week was supposed to be the first week of spring practice for high school football across the state of Florida, but the coronavirus forced the FHSAA to cancel all spring activities.

This includes the oldest high school in Tallahassee, Leon High School.

The Lions made the shift to virtual, but that presents some additional challenges.

Head coach Garrett Jahn says you need a 100% participation from each starter. So right now, they are doing virtual staff meetings and may consider adding position meetings soon.

"If you put together a virtual meeting but you get nine out of the 11 on there," Jahn said, "Well the two that miss it are crucial to the whole scheme. Unless you can get all your guys to participate in a zoom meeting, and some of them don't have that capability to do that."

