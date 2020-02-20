Jail fail: Woman caught on camera falling through ceiling during escape attempt

An Ohio woman tried to escape from a jail waiting area with cameras, inmates and officers watching, but she didn’t make it very far.

Jessica Boomershine, 42, stood on the seat attached to a kiosk for several minutes, staring at the ceiling, then stepped down, a video shows.

She dragged a chair over, apparently for more stable footing, and waited for a while. With no one paying attention, she climbed up on top of a monitor.

After a brief 30-second pause, she presumably moved a ceiling tile out of the way.

And then, with other inmates now watching closely, climbed up and out of sight.

The bid for freedom ended fast. Fifteen seconds later, the first debris fell and corrections officers came into sight.

One walked past just seconds before the ceiling completely gave way and Boomershine dropped back through.

More officers ran over to grab her legs and she lost her grip, luckily landing partially on a trash can to avoid slamming her head on the tile floor.

The ill-fated escape left Boomershine dazed, officers amazed and ductwork and wires exposed and hanging from the ceiling.

Boomershine was arrested a few days before when Miamisburg police identified her and Billy Joe Farra as the people who had befriended an 85-year-old man at a casino.

Boomershine told the man she was broke and homeless, and he invited her to his house to give her food.

She came back the next day with Farra and they broke in, ransacked the place and assaulted her benefactor.

The victim was already recovering back at home by the time Boomershine fell through the ceiling during her attempted climb to freedom.

Now Boomershine is facing new charges for escape and destruction of property on top of the targeting of the man.

She was already charged with kidnapping, felony assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and grand theft.

